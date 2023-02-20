Stock Market Live Updates: Shares To Watch Today

Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday amid a positive trend in Asian markets.



The BSE Sensex climbed 165.9 points to 61,168.47. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.25 points to 17,979.45.



From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Wipro, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

