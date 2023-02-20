topStoriesenglish2575163
NewsBusinessMarkets
BSE

Stock Market Live Updates: Shares To Watch Today

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:57 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Stock Market Live Updates: Shares To Watch Today
LIVE Blog

Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday amid a positive trend in Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 165.9 points to 61,168.47. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.25 points to 17,979.45.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Wipro, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Stay tuned for live updates on Stock Market

20 February 2023
10:57 AM

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
 

10:57 AM

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 per cent to USD 83.55 per barrel.
 

08:49 AM

S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures NQc1 lost 0.3%

08:48 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares on Subdued Start 

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat, after sliding 2.2% last week. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2% and South Korea 0.4%

08:48 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares on Subdued Start 

Asian shares got off to a subdued start as a US holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'