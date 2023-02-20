Stock Market Live Updates: Shares To Watch Today
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.
Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday amid a positive trend in Asian markets.
The BSE Sensex climbed 165.9 points to 61,168.47. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.25 points to 17,979.45.
Tata Steel, Wipro, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 per cent to USD 83.55 per barrel.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures NQc1 lost 0.3%
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Shares on Subdued Start
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat, after sliding 2.2% last week. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2% and South Korea 0.4%
Asian shares got off to a subdued start as a US holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer
