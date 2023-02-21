topStoriesenglish2575521
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Advances 160 Points

BSE Sensex closed lower by 311.03 points or 0.51 per cent at 60,691.54 as 18 of its scrips declined yesterday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second straight session on Monday, losing more than half a per cent due to selling in energy, banking and financials stocks amid lingering concerns over interest rates and inflation.

Reversing its early gains, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 311.03 points or 0.51 per cent at 60,691.54 as 18 of its scrips declined. The index opened higher at 61,112.84 and gained further 290 points to hit the day's high of 61,290.19.

However, selling in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank Maruti and Kotak Bank dragged down the barometer to a low of 60,607.02.

The NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 17,844.60 as 30 of its constituents declined while 20 advanced. Nifty touched a high of 18,004.35in early trade but later fell to a low of 17,818.40.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards. UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the major winners.

 

21 February 2023
09:42 AM

Sensex advances 159.54 points to 60,851.08 in early trade; Nifty gains 61.25 points to 17,905.85

09:18 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: US Crude Up

U.S. crude was up 1.02% at $77.12 per barrel and Brent was at $83.80, down 0.32% on the day

08:45 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Stocks Edge Lower

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.34% to 531.85

