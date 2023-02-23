Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Markets Near 7-Week Low

Investors lost money totaling Rs 3.87 lakh crore due to a sell-off in the equity market that sent the benchmark Sensex down 928 points on Wednesday.

Investor morale was negatively impacted by worries about new geopolitical tensions and dismal global market trends prior to the release of the minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

With a loss of 927.74 points, or 1.53%, the BSE Sensex dropped to 59,744.98 points. It fell 991.17 points or 1.63 percent throughout the day to 59,681.55 points.

The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE is now down by Rs 3,87,228.19 crore due to the steep decrease in equity prices, and it is now Rs 2,61,33,883.55 crore.