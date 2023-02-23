Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Markets Near 7-Week Low
Investor morale was negatively impacted by worries about new geopolitical tensions and dismal global market trends prior to the release of the minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Investors lost money totaling Rs 3.87 lakh crore due to a sell-off in the equity market that sent the benchmark Sensex down 928 points on Wednesday.
With a loss of 927.74 points, or 1.53%, the BSE Sensex dropped to 59,744.98 points. It fell 991.17 points or 1.63 percent throughout the day to 59,681.55 points.
The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE is now down by Rs 3,87,228.19 crore due to the steep decrease in equity prices, and it is now Rs 2,61,33,883.55 crore.
FIIs were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 579.82 crore, according to exchange data
Rupee opened 82.78 against the dollar and marginally rose to 82.77, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close
Rupee gains 11 paise to 82.77 against the US dollar in early trade
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Slip
Sensex declines 92.7 points to 59,652.28 points in early trade; Nifty slips 34.5 points to 17,519.80 points.
Crude Outlook
"Crude prices continue to witness selling pressure, as benchmark indices Brent and NYMEX, each ending with a 2 percent cut...We expect crude to trade lower towards 6040 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 5920 levels," said Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One Ltd
Gold Outlook
"Gold continuees its downward trajectory, as prices end the Wednesday's session with a half percentage cut, ending at 1825$ per ounce...We expect gold to trade lower towards 55850 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 55690 levels," said Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One Ltd
Gold steadied at $1,825 an ounce
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched its lowest since Jan. 6 in early trade. It ground 0.5% higher as the morning wore on. Nasdaq futures rose 0.9% after a revenue beat at chip designer Nvidia sent its shares up 9% after-hours
MPC Minutes Reveal Dilemma; Of Dissent and Unison: SBI Ecowrap
"RBI has released the minutes of the MPC which shows the two external members expressing dissent. These members clearly expressed that excessive interest rate hike has implications for economic growth as raising real policy rates could reduce demand and have a stronger effect on growth than it does on inflation and one should take into account the lags in policy transmission. One of the members also pointed out to the fact that India does not have to follow the US Fed as large excess demand, tight labour markets and an unprecedented deviation from the inflation target which are prompting the Fed to continue hiking rates are absent in India," said SBI Ecowrap report
