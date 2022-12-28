Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday on gains in banking, IT and metal shares following a firm trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 361.01 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 60,927.43. During the day, it rallied 420.26 points or 0.69 per cent to 60,986.68.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 per cent to end at 18,132.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the laggards.

"Indian markets opened on a positive note following positive trade in Asian markets as China re-opens its economy and gradually ends it zero-covid policy giving boost to sentiments and raising hopes of a recovery. During the afternoon session markets continued to trade in fine fettle. Sector wise, sugar stocks remained in limelight after Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution announced 100 percent incentive on sugar sacrificed for producing ethanol from B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice and syrup. On the global front. During the day, cyclical sectors outperformed their peers and were trading with significant gains while FMCG, Healthcare traded in red," Narendra Solanki - Head Fundamental Research- Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said.