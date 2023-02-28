Stock Market Live Updates: Shares To Buy Today
From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.
Trending Photos
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid for a seventh straight session on Monday, logging their longest losing run in the past five months, following a bearish trend in global markets amid concerns over aggressive rate hikes by developed economies. Fresh foreign fund outflows and losses in IT, auto and oil stocks also dented investor sentiments.
The BSE Sensex declined by 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 59,288.35 with 17 of its shares posting losses. During the day, it tanked 526.29 points or 0.88 per cent to 58,937.64.
The NSE Nifty fell 73.10 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 17,392.70 as 33 of its stocks ended in the red. Sensex and Nifty fell for a seventh straight session, matching the seven-session losing run in the last week of September last year. In the seven sessions, Sensex tanked 2,031 points or 3.4 per cent while Nifty shed 643 points or 4.1 per cent to close below the 17,400 level. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.
"Nifty on 27th February, witnessed a gap down opening below 17,400 levels, and prices continue to trade lower within the range of 17,300 - 17,380 levels throughout the day. Prices closed in the red for the 7th consecutive day and the index closed at 17,392 levels with a fall of 0.42%," Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said
Stock Market Live Updates: Immediate short covering for Nifty likely
"Following a fag-end buying, Nifty has formed a Bullish Hammer pattern on the daily chart with a long wick on the lower side. As prices are hovering near the oversold zone, an immediate short covering for the next couple of days cannot be ruled out. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,300 – 17,250 levels and resistance are capped at 17,600 levels," Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said
More Stories