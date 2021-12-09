MapmyIndia IPO opens for subscriptions: Check price band, latest GMP

New Delhi: MapmyIndia rolled out its initial public offer (IPO) for subscriptions today (December 9). The initial public offer consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

Overall, the OFS comprises the sale of up to 42.51 lakh equity shares by Rashmi Verma, while Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd is selling up to 27.01 lakh shares. The OFS also includes 13.7 lakh equity shares by Zenrin Co Ltd. Several other shareholders will offload the remaining 17.41 lakh equity shares

MapmyIndia IPO Subscription Dates

MapmyIndia IPO will open for subscriptions starting from December 9 and close on December 13.

MapmyIndia IPO Price Band

MapmyIndia IPO comes with a price band of Rs 1,000-1,033 a share. At the upper price band, the company is expected to fetch Rs 1,039.6 crore at the upper end of the price band.

MapmyIndia IPO Details

Half of MapmyIndia’s initial issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The company has reserved a 15% quota for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors.

MapmyIndia is a global wireless technologies company that is among the leading providers of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

The firm is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin. The client list includes PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

MapmyIndia IPO GMP

MapmyIndia IPO is expected to fetch a grey market premium of Rs 880 in the grey market on December 9, according to a Mint report. Allotted shares are likely to list on Indian stock exchanges on December 21, 2021.

