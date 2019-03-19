हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Market rally continues for 7th day, Sensex gains over 260 points

The BSE Sensex closed 268.40 points or 0.70 percent higher at 38,363.47.

Market rally continues for 7th day, Sensex gains over 260 points

New Delhi: Markets posted rally for the 7th straight day on Tuesday with both the equity indices closing above 0.6 percentage and the NSE Nifty closing above 11,500.

The BSE Sensex closed 268.40 points or 0.70 percent higher at 38,363.47 while the NSE Nifty jumped 70.20 points or 0.61 percent to 11,532.40.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, NTPC, HCL, RIL, Airtel, Infosys, ONGC, SBI, Yes Bank, Powergrid, Axis Bank and M&M, rising upto 2.45 percent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, L&T and Heromoto corp fell upto 2.10 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 1,822.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,268.91 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

