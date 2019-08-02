close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Market sell-off continues; Sensex tanks 336 points, Nifty slips below 10,900

The BSE Sensex tanked 336.85 points or 0.91 percent to 36,681.47 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 101.65 points or 0.93 percent to 10,878.35

Market sell-off continues; Sensex tanks 336 points, Nifty slips below 10,900

New Delhi: Market fell for the third day on Friday amidst continuous sell-of by foreign funds tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 336.85 points or 0.91 percent to 36,681.47 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 101.65 points or 0.93 percent to 10,878.35

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51% to its lowest level since mid-June while Japan`s Nikkei tumbled 1.91%, a Reuters report said.

US stock futures lost 0.20% in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 skidded 0.90% to hit one-month lows overnight, while Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.5%.

With Reuters Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex tanks 462 points, Nifty at fresh 5-month low: 7 reasons that led to the market mayhem

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Zee News Wrap: Top stories of this hour