Market sell-off continues; Sensex tanks 336 points, Nifty slips below 10,900

New Delhi: Market fell for the third day on Friday amidst continuous sell-of by foreign funds tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 336.85 points or 0.91 percent to 36,681.47 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 101.65 points or 0.93 percent to 10,878.35

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51% to its lowest level since mid-June while Japan`s Nikkei tumbled 1.91%, a Reuters report said.

US stock futures lost 0.20% in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 skidded 0.90% to hit one-month lows overnight, while Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.5%.

With Reuters Inputs