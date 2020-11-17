Markets close at new record highs on COVID vaccine boost; Sensex finishes at record 43,952-level

New Delhi: Markets rallied to all-time highs on Tuesday as sentiments got a boost from COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The BSE Sensex finished 314.73 points or 0.72 percent higher at 43,952.71. Sensex had hit lifetime peak of 44,161.16 during the session. Similarly, the broader NSE finished 93.95 points or 0.74 percent up at its lifetime peak of 12,874.20. Nifty touched a fresh intra-day high of 12,934.05.

Top gainer in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, L&T, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Titan, and M&M, surging 6.24 percent.

On the other hand, major losers wer NTPC, HCL Tech, ONGC, Infosys, ITC, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank, and Ultrachem were among the major laggards, dropping up to 2.69 percent.

Sector-wise, BSE industrials index jumped 2.27 per cent, followed by metal, capital goods, finance, bankex and realty. However, oil and gas, healthcare, teck, IT, energy and FMCG closed in the red.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 16 paise to end at 74.46 against the US dollar.

The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Monday (November 16) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Domestic equity benchmarks surged to lifetime highs on Saturday (November 14) as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 194.98 points or 0.45 per cent to close at a record 43,637.98. Intra-day, it hit its all-time high of 43,830.93. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 50.65 points, or 0.40 per cent, to finish at its lifetime high of 12,770.60. It touched an intra-day record of 12,828.70 during the session.

Live TV

#mute

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended lower, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed with gains.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 43.71 per barrel.