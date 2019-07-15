Markets close in positive led by rally in IT stocks, Sensex jumps 160 points

New Delhi: Markets closed in the positive zone on Monday led by rally in IT stocks after Infosys raised FY20 revenue growth guidance, tracking global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed 160.48 points or 0.41 percent higher at 38,896.71 while the NSE Nifty was edging up by 35.85 points or 0.31 percent to 11,588.35. Sensex touched intra-day high of 39,023.97 and low of 38,696.60. The Nifty on the other hand oscillated between high of 11,618.40 and low of 11,532.30.

Infosys, Sun Pharma, Maruti, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HUL, HCL Tech and ONGC, rising upto 7.20 percent. On the other hand, top losers included IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, Heromoto Corp, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Axis Bank and Vedanta, losing upto 2.38 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 850.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 940.12 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session, the Sensex had fallen 86.88 points or 0.22 percent to close at 38,736.23 while the Nifty dropped 30.40 points or 0.26 percent to 11,552.50.

With Agency Inputs