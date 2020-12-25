Markets closed today on account of Christmas

New Delhi: India`s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday on account of Christmas.

The financial markets will resume trading on Monday, December 28.

Equity indices marched higher for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by Reliance Industries and financial stocks, amid a positive trend in global markets on prospects of a Brexit trade deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Axis Bank topped the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting 3.04 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, ONGC, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank. Index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and HDFC Bank accounted for over half of the Sensex's gains.

On the other hand, Infosys, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv were among the main laggards, dropping up to 1.32 per cent.

During the holiday-truncated week, Sensex inched up 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent, while Nifty slipped 11.30 points or 0.08 per cent.

The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to settle at 73.55 against the US dollar. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 536.13 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data