Markets closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: India`s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, December 1.

Equity indices closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Friday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and IT counters despite a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 110.02 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 44,149.72. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 18.05 points or 0.14 per cent to 12,968.95.

PowerGrid was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.63 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, ONGC, Axis Bank, TCS, M&M, Reliance Industries and Infosys. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, spurting up to 2.85 per cent.

During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85 per cent.

