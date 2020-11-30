हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.911%, while the rupee settled at 74.05 to the dollar.  

Markets closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: India`s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, December 1.

Equity indices closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Friday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and IT counters despite a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 110.02 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 44,149.72. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 18.05 points or 0.14 per cent to 12,968.95.

PowerGrid was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.63 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, ONGC, Axis Bank, TCS, M&M, Reliance Industries and Infosys. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, spurting up to 2.85 per cent.

Live TV

#mute

During the week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent, while the Nifty gained 109.90 points or 0.85 per cent.
 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex drops 110 points; RIL, IT stocks weigh
  • 94,31,691Confirmed
  • 1,37,139Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M45S

Yudha 2.0: India gets 'Predator' power