Markets end at fresh record highs, Sensex breaches 46,000-mark for first time

New Delhi: Markets ended at fresh record high on Wednesday led by unabated foreign fund inflows and positive global cues.

Rising for the fifth session, the BSE Sensex crossed the 46,000-mark for first time. Sensex ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 46,103.50. The 30-share benchmark touched a record intra-day high of 46,164.10.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 136.15 points or 1.02 percent to its new record high of 13,529.10. Nifty rose for the seventh straight day. Intra-day, Nifty touched lifetime peak of 13,548.90.

BSE bankex, energy, realty, finance, IT, FMCG and teck indices jumped up to 1.47 per cent, while power and basic materials ended lower. Broader BSE smallcap and midcap indices climbed up to 0.49 per cent.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Asian Paints , Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, LT and HCL Tech, rising upto 3.37 percent. On the other hand, major losers were UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, SBI, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Titan, falling upto 1.29 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the domestic capital markets, snapping up shares worth Rs 2,909.60 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 73.57 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Shanghai finished in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in early deals. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.96 per cent to USD 49.31 per barrel.