BSE

Markets end at fresh record; Sensex rallies over 300 points

Mumbai: Markets ended at fresh record on Monday, tracking gains in index majors.

The 30-share BSE index ended 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80. It touched a record intra-day peak of 48,220.47. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to a lifetime high of 14,132.90. It scaled an all-time intra-day high of 14,147.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, M&M, HUL, SunPharma, LT, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Ultrachem, rising upto 4.02 percent. Major losers, on the other hand were Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, Titan, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC, falling upto 1.43 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while and Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe opened with significant gains.

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at 73.02 against the US dollar.

