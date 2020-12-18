Markets end higher for 6th session; Sensex, Nifty at fresh record peaks

New Delhi: Markets extending winning streak for the sixth session on Friday with equity benchmark Sensex ending at a new record high.

The 30-share BSE index pared some gains but finished higher by 70.35 points or 0.15 percent to 46,960.69. It had hit lifetime intra-day high of 47,026.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 19.85 points or 0.14 percent to its closing record high of 13,760.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Titan, Asian Paint, TCS, ITC, HUL, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank, rising upto 2.64 percent. On the other hand, major losers were IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HDFC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Ultrachem, falling upto 3.30 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2,355.25 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 73.56 (provisional) against the US dollar.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%. Mainland Chinese shares fell 0.4% while Hong Kong`s Hang Seng lost 1%. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.2%, facing strong resistance around 27,000 while European shares are seen weaker, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.45% and FTSE futures falling 0.3%. US S&P 500 futures eased 0.24%, a day after their underlying index gained 0.58% to close at an all-time high of 3,722.48, as per a Reuters report.