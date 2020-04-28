Markets end higher led by gains in banking stocks

New Delhi: Stock markets closed higher on Tuesday led by gains in the banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 371.44 points or 1.17 percent to close at 32,114. while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 98.60 points or 1.06 percent to 9,380.90.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Koak Bank, TCS, Ultrachem and ONGC, rising upto 15.11 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Sun Pharma, NTPC, Nestle, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Powergrid, HUL, Infosys, RIL and ITC, falling upto 3.27 percent.

Shares of Indusind Bank surged following the private-sector lender`s quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer closed 415.86 points or 1.33 percent higher at 31,743.08, while the Nifty closed 127.90 points, or 1.40 percent up at 9,282.30. Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, selling equity shares worth Rs 916.42 crore, as per provisional exchange data.