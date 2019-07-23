Markets end in red for 4th day in volatile trade; banking, financial stocks drag

New Delhi: In a volatile trade, markets ended in red for the fourth straight day on Tuesday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic cues.

The 30-share index fell 48.39 points or 0.13 percent to 37,982.74 while the NSE Nifty dropped 15.15 points or 0.13 percent to 11,331.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel, HCL, Maruti, RIL, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Yes Bank, falling upto 2.49 percent. On the other hand shares of Power grid, Kotak Bank, Heromoto Corp, ITC, Asian Paint, NTPC, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Vedanta, L&T and Bharti Airtel rose upto 2.94 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,916.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,829.90 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

In the previous session, the 30-share index cracked 305.88 points or 0.80 percent to settle at 38,031.13, and the broader NSE Nifty sank 82.10 points 0.72 percent to close at over two-month low of 11,337.15.