New Delhi: Markets ended in red after three days of gain, however the NSE Nifty managed to hold on to 10,000 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 128.84 or 0.38 percent to 33,980.70 on the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 32.45 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 10,029.10.

The Nifty banking index fell 2.63%, but was still up 5.7% for the week, following a 11.7% surge last week.