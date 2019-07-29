Markets end in red on foreign fund outflow, Sensex drops 196 points

New Delhi: Markets closed in red on Monday tracking weak cues Asian cues amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The BSE Sensex closed 196.42 points or 0.52 percent down at 37,686.37 while the NSE Nifty ended 95.10 points or 0.84 percent lower at 11,189.20.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Tata Steel, HeroMoto Corp, M&M, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, L&T, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, falling upto 6.52 percent. On the other hand shares of ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Indus Ind Bank, TCS, Infosys, SBI and Bharti Airtel closed in green, rising upto 3.32 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,503.26 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,917.52 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session, the 30-share index closed at 37,882.79, registering a gain of 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 11,284.30.