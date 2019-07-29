close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets end in red on foreign fund outflow, Sensex drops 196 points

The BSE Sensex closed 196.42 points or 0.52 percent down at 37,686.37 while the NSE Nifty ended 95.10 points or 0.84 percent lower at 11,189.20.

Markets end in red on foreign fund outflow, Sensex drops 196 points

New Delhi: Markets closed in red on Monday tracking weak cues Asian cues amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The BSE Sensex closed 196.42 points or 0.52 percent down at 37,686.37 while the NSE Nifty ended 95.10 points or 0.84 percent lower at 11,189.20.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Tata Steel, HeroMoto Corp, M&M, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, L&T, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, falling upto 6.52 percent. On the other hand shares of ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Indus Ind Bank, TCS, Infosys, SBI and Bharti Airtel closed in green, rising upto 3.32 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,503.26 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,917.52 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session, the 30-share index closed at 37,882.79, registering a gain of 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 11,284.30.

 

Tags:
BSENSESensex todayNifty
Next
Story

Markets open flat to negative; Auto stocks drag

Must Watch

PT4M10S

PM Modi to feature in Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' show with Bear Grylls soon