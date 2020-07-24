Markets end marginally lower after see-saw trade

New Delhi: After a volatile session, markets ended lower on Friday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed 11.57 points or 0.03 percent lower at 38,128.90. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 21.30 points or 0.19 percent lower at 11,194.15.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Bajaj Finance, falling upto 3.32 percent. On the other hand major gainers were HCL Tech, RIL, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Powergrid, rising upto 4.29 percent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.09 per cent to USD 43.77 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee slipped 8 paise to close at 74.83 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 268.95 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 38,140.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 82.85 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 11,215.45.