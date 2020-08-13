Markets end marginally lower marginally; Teck, banking stocks major drags

New Delhi: Markets ended with marginal losses for the second straight day on Thursday.

After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex pared all gains to settle 59.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310.49. The NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 11,300.45.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, ITC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, M&M, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Nestle, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel, falling upto 2.35 percent. On the other hand Major gainers were LT, Titan, HCL Tech, Ultrachem, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Powergrid, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank, rising upto 4.31 percent

BSE telecom, healthcare, bankex, teck, finance and energy indices ended up to 1.49 per cent lower, while capital goods, industrials, consumer durables and metal rose up to 3.81 per cent. Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the benchmarks, rallying up to 1.59 per cent.

Global equities were mixed ahead of the crucial US-China trade talks.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong closed in the red. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.20 per cent lower at USD 45.34 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note, edging just 1 paisa lower to 74.84 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled 37.38 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 38,369.63, and the NSE Nifty slipped 14.10 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 11,308.40.