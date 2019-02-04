Markets end on positive note after see-saw trade, Nifty closes above 10,900

New Delhi: After a see-saw trade, Markets ended on a positive note on Monday ahead of a central bank policy meet later in the week.

The BSE Sensex jumped 36,582.74 113.31 points or 0.31 percent to 36,582.74 while the NSE Nifty regained 10,900 level by jumping 18.60 points or 0.17 percent to 10,912.25.

Sensex touched an intraday high of 36,622.77 and 36,225.48 after gyrating nearly 400 points. Similarly, Nifty swung between high of 10,927.90 and low of 10,814.15.

In the sensex pack, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC and HUL, were top gainers, surging up to 3.52 percent. While PowerGrid, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, falling up to 3.13 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs