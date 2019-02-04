हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Markets end on positive note after see-saw trade, Nifty closes above 10,900

The BSE Sensex jumped 36,582.74 113.31 points or 0.31 percent to 36,582.74 while the NSE Nifty regained 10,900 level by jumping 18.60 points or 0.17 percent to 10,912.25.

Markets end on positive note after see-saw trade, Nifty closes above 10,900

New Delhi: After a see-saw trade, Markets ended on a positive note on Monday ahead of a central bank policy meet later in the week.

The BSE Sensex jumped 36,582.74 113.31 points or 0.31 percent to 36,582.74 while the NSE Nifty regained 10,900 level by jumping 18.60 points or 0.17 percent to 10,912.25.

Sensex touched an intraday high of 36,622.77 and 36,225.48 after gyrating nearly 400 points. Similarly, Nifty swung between high of 10,927.90 and low of 10,814.15.

In the sensex pack, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC and HUL, were top gainers, surging up  to 3.52 percent. While PowerGrid, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, falling up to 3.13 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
Next
Story

Sensex drops over 100 points; bank, auto stocks fall

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Mamata Banerjee's Dharna in Kolkata; Political leaders supports her