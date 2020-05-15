Markets end with minor cuts, Sensex closes at 31,097

New Delhi: Markets made up for the deep losses but ended in red on Friday.

The BSE Sensex settled 25.16 points or 0.08 percent lower at 31,097.73 while the NSE Nifty slipped 5.90 points or 0.06 percent to end at 9,136.85.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share index settled 885.72 points or 2.77 per cent lower at 31,122.89 amid weak global cues and investors' tepid response towards the stimulus package.

Investor wealth eroded by Rs 1,99,619.9 crore on Thursday due to the weakness in equity market, with the BSE Sensex plummeting 886 points.