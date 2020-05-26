Markets gave up early gains, Sensex ends at 30,609

New Delhi: Markets gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex fell 63.29 points or 0.21 percent to 30,609.30 while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.20 points or 0.11 percent to 9,029.05.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Heromoto Corp, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HUL and RIL, falling upto 5.71 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were, Titan, Ultrachem, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, ITC, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, LT and Powergrid, rising upto 5.14 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,353.90 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

Markets were closed on Monday for 'Id-Ul-Fitr'.

In the previous session on Friday the BSE Sensex tumbled 260.31 points or 0.84 percent to end at 30,672.59. On the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 67 points or 0.74 percent to close at 9,039.25.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das host of announcements on Friday. Among the major announcements, Das said that RBI has slashed the repo rate by 40 bps to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. The Central Bank has reduced the key policy rate for the second time this year. Among other major announcements, he also said that loan moratorium will be extended by 3 more months to August 31.