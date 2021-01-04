हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Markets hit fresh record highs on first trading week of New Year

The BSE Sensex rose 195.78 or 0.41 percent to 48,064.76 while the NSE Nifty jumped 69.45 points or 0.50 percent to 14,087.95 in early trade.

Markets hit fresh record highs on first trading week of New Year

New Delhi: The first trading week of the New Year began with a big bang on Monday amidst hope of roll out of coronavirus vaccines over the weekend.

Both the equity indices hit fresh record highs. The BSE Sensex rose 195.78 or 0.41 percent to 48,064.76 while the NSE Nifty jumped 69.45 points or 0.50 percent to 14,087.95 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, LT, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Ultrachem and Infosys, rising upto 2.90 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Asian Paint, Titan, RIL, Bajaj Auto, M&M, and Kotak Bank, falling upto 0.50 percent.

After a slow start, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung 0.8% higher to hit another all-time peak. South Korea climbed 2% to a record, led by the chip and auto sectors, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were steady after also touching a record high. EUROSTOXX 50 futures were flat, while FTSE futures rose 0.4%, a Reuters report said.

