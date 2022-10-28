topStories
Markets log gains for 2nd day, Sensex climbs 203 points

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 59,959.85. During the day, it jumped 376.33 points or 0.62 per cent to 60,133.17.

Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries along with fresh foreign fund inflows.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,786.80 .

In the Sensex pack, Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

Shares of Maruti climbed nearly 5 per cent after the company announced its earnings.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.84 per cent lower at USD 96.15 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore, as per exchange data.

