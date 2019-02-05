हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Markets open flat, Nifty holds on to 10,900

Elsewhere in Asia, trade was light, with markets in greater China, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are all closed for the Lunar New Year.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday though the NSE Nifty still held on to 10,900

Recent US data and the Federal Reserve`s dovish turn kept lifting Asian stocks early on Tuesday, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.4 percent before erasing gains while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.3 percent. Australian shares jumped 1.95 percent.

With Agency Inputs

