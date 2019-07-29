Markets open flat to negative; Auto stocks drag

New Delhi: Markets opened on a flat to negative note on Monday on weak Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 8.54 points or 0.02 percent to 37,874.25 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 26.20 points or 0.23 percent to 11,258.10.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto, Heromoto Corp, Vedanta, Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, losing over 4.94 percent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% in slow trade. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.5% and Shanghai blue chips 0.2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%, a Reuters report said.