Markets open flat to negative, Nifty below 11,250

New Delhi: Markets opened flat to negative on Friday tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 23.58 points or 0.06 percent lower at 37,807.40 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was down by 4.65 points to 11,247.50.

In the previous session on Thursday, Sensex closed 16.67 points lower at 37,830.98 while the Nifty fell by 19.15 points to 11,252.15, extending losses for the sixth day.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15% while Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.3%. Wall Street shares fell from record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.53%.

With Agency Inputs