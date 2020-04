New Delhi: Stock markets opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in the banking stocks. The BSE Sensex jumped 324.68 points to 32,067.76 in opening session while the NSE Nifty jumped 91.25 points to 9,373.55.

Shares of Indusind Bank surged 10% following the private-sector lender`s quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%, a Ruters eport said.