Markets open in green for 3rd straight day; Sensex rises over 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in green for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 101.97 points or 0.33 percent to 30,920.58 in early trade. On the other hand the NSE Nifty edged higher by 32.35 points or 0.36 percent to 9,098.90.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto, Heromoto Corp, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, HDFC, SBI, RIL and Sun Pharma, rising upto 5.85 percent. Major losers were, NTPC, ITC, M&M, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Tata Steel, Powergrid, LT, Axis Bank, Infosys and HCL Tech, falling upto 1.51 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex surged 622.44 points or 2.06 percent to end at 30,818.61. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 187.45 points or 2.11 percent to close at 9,066.55.