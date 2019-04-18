close

BSE

Markets open in green, Nifty past 11,800

Markets open in green, Nifty past 11,800

New Delhi: Market opened in green on Thursday with the NSE Nifty crossing 11,800 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 136.04 points or 0.35 percent to 39,411.68 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 25.80 points or 0.22 percent to 11,812.95.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, Tata Motors, Asian Paint, Heromotocorp, HDFC, Maruti, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, M&M and HDFC Bank, rising upto 2.51 percent.

Shares of NTPC, CIL, LT, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Yes Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Vedanta were trading in red, by falling upto 1.62 percent.

Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.08 percent, trading just below its highest since late July 2018 brushed on Wednesday, Reuters said.

With Agency Inputs

