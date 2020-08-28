Markets open in green, Nifty tops 11,600

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Friday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 256.16 points or 0.65 percent to 39,369.63 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 71.25 points or 0.62 percent to 11,630.50.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, LT, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Bajaj Finserve, Nestle and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 3.73 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Powergrid and HUL, falling upto 0.76 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced between gains and losses in choppy trade. U.S. stock futures rose 0.25%. Australian stocks fell 0.85%. Shares in China rose 0.33%, while Tokyo stocks gained 0.16%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57%, the S&P 500 gained 0.17%, both setting new intraday highs. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex finished at 39,113.47, up 39.55 points or 0.10 per cent. The NSE Nifty inched up 9.65 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 11,559.25.