Markets open in green; Sensex rises above 36,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Thursday on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 85.03 percent or 0.23 percent to 36,809.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 48.60 points or 0.45 percent to 10,893.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Powergrid, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, L&T, M&M, Axis Bank and ITC, rising puto 5.25 percent. On the other hand major losers were ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HCL, HUL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and TCS were major losers, falling upto 1.70 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 161.83 points or 0.44 percent to 36,724.74 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 46.75 percent or 0.4 points to 10,844.65.