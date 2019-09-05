close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in green; Sensex rises above 36,800

The BSE Sensex rose 85.03 percent or 0.23 percent to 36,809.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 48.60 points or 0.45 percent to 10,893.25.

Markets open in green; Sensex rises above 36,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Thursday on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 85.03 percent or 0.23 percent to 36,809.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 48.60 points or 0.45 percent to 10,893.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Powergrid, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, L&T, M&M, Axis Bank and ITC, rising puto 5.25 percent. On the other hand major losers were ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HCL, HUL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and TCS were major losers, falling upto 1.70 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 161.83 points or 0.44 percent to 36,724.74 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 46.75 percent or 0.4 points to 10,844.65.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets pare losses, Sensex jumps 161 points, Nifty ends above 10,800

Must Watch

PT9M56S

Death toll in Gurdaspur factory blast jumps to 23, CM Amarinder Singh to visit site on Thursday