Markets open in green, Sensex surges past 36,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Thursday led by gains in banking, financials and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 131.97 points or 0.36 percent to 36,822.47 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 30.10 points or 0.28 percent to 10,885.60.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL, Heromoto Corp, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Yes BAnk, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, TCS, M&M, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Vedanta, rising upto 3.49 percent. On the other hand shares of Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid, HDFC, Asian Paint, RIL, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were trding in red, falling upto 2.88 percent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 286.35 points or 0.77 percent to 36,690.50 while the NSE Nifty closed 92.75 points 0.85 percent to 10,855.50.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced reduction of repo rates by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent in its third bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6 percent. Japan`s Nikkei edged up 0.6 percent, and away from seven-month lows, while Chinese blue chips rose 0.9 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.2 percent, a Reuters report said.

