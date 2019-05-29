close

BSE

Markets open in negative, Sensex falls 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Wednesday with Sensex falling over 100 points after witnessing 3 straight days of closing highs.

The BSE Sensex was down by 91.78 points or 0.23 percent to 39,657.95 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading at 21.80 points down at 11,905.75

Asian shares sank on Wednesday with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.5%, a Reuters report said. Australian shares were 0.8% lower while Japan`s Nikkei faltered 1.4%.

With Reuters Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftystock market updateSensex today
