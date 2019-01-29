Markets open in red as Asian shares falter

New Delhi: Markets opened on flat to negative note on Tuesday amidst weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex dropped 72.72 points or 0.20 percent to 35,583.98 while the NSE Nifty dropped 19.70 points or 0.18 percent to 10,641.85.

Asian shares faltered and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-US trade deal was dealt a blow after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent with Australia`s benchmark index down 0.7 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI off 0.6 percent. Japan`s Nikkei slid over 1 percent. US stock futures also lost ground following from a torrid overnight session on Wall Street, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 down 0.5 percent.

With Agency Inputs