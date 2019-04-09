Markets open in red as Asian shares struggle to make gains

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Tuesday as Asian shares struggled to make gains. Investors are also waiting for cues from 4th quarter results ending March 31, starting this week.

In early trade the BSE Sensex fell 10.30 points or 0.03 percent to 38,690.23 while the NSE Nifty dropped 17.25 points or 0.15 percent 11,587.25.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.15 percent, while Australian shares and Chinese blue chips held steady. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.15 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs