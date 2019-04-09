हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in red as Asian shares struggle to make gains

In early trade the BSE Sensex fell 10.30 points or 0.03 percent to 38,690.23 while the NSE Nifty dropped 17.25 points or 0.15 percent 11,587.25.

Markets open in red as Asian shares struggle to make gains

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Tuesday as Asian shares struggled to make gains. Investors are also waiting for cues from 4th quarter results ending March 31, starting this week.

In early trade the BSE Sensex fell 10.30 points or 0.03 percent to 38,690.23 while the NSE Nifty dropped 17.25 points or 0.15 percent 11,587.25.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.15 percent, while Australian shares and Chinese blue chips held steady. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.15 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today
Next
Story

Markets end in red, Sensex falls over 160 points

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Congress mocks BJP's Sankalp Patra