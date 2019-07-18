close

BSE

Markets open in red on wobbly global cues, Yes Bank shares falter 9.75%

Shares of Yes Bank faltered the most in the Sensex pack after the private sector lender posted over 91 percent drop in its 1st quarterly profit.

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Thursday on wobbly Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 80.40 points or 0.21 percent down at 39,135.24 while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 36.85 points or 0.32 percent at 11,650.65 in early trade.

Shares of Yes Bank faltered the most in the Sensex pack after the private sector lender posted over 91 percent drop in its 1st quarterly profit. Yes Bank shares were down upto 9.75 in the Sensex pack. Other losers were ONGC, Tata Motos, Vedanta, HCL, Maruti, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and NTPC, falling upto 2.34 percent. While gainers included HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ITC, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, rising upto 1.14 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down a touch, while Japan`s benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent and Australian shares dropped 0.4 percent. South Korea`s market was off 0.4 percent The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

