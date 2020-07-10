Markets open in red; Sensex down 108 points

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Friday on negative global cues amid surging coronavirus cases.

The BSE Sensex was down by 108.91 points or 0.30 per cent at 36,628.78 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 38.90 points or 0.36 per cent at 10,774.55.

Tata Consultancy Services was down by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,193.05 per share after reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21).

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.76 per cent while Japanese stocks declined by 0.4 per cent.Shares in China fell by 0.72 per cent, the first decline in more than a week, as investors booked profits on a surge in equities to a five-year high.