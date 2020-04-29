Markets open on positive note; auto, IT stocks shine

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the gren on Wednesday opened on positive Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex opened at 32,311.04 points while the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,408.60 points after closing at 9,380.90 points.

At 10.18 am, top performers were Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Heromoto Corp, M&M, ,Powergrid, ITC, NTPC, Ultrachem and RIL, rising upto 4.19 percent. On the other hand, top laggards were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan, HUL, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, ONGC and Maruti, falling by upto 4.40 points.

In early Asian trade, Australia was up 0.3% and South Korea climbed 0.2%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% at 467.95. Japan`s markets were closed for a public holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13%, the S&P 500 lost 0.52% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%, a Reuters report said.