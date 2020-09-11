Markets open with marginal gains, Nifty above 11,460

New Delhi: Markets opened with marginal gains on Friday amid fresh foreign fund inflow.

The BSE Sensex rose 1.98 points or 0.01 percent to 38,842.30 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 11.80 points or 0.10 percent to 11,461.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan, Maruti, HUL, SBI, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, NTPC, RIL, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising upto 2.35 percent. On the other hand, major losers were IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, Infosys, Powerrid, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserve, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, hovering just above a one-month trough touched earlier this week. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.3%. On Wall Street on Thursday, the S&P 500 lost 1.77% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99%, both on course for a second straight week of losses. The NYSE Fang+ index of big 10 tech companies has lost 5.4% so far this week -- its biggest weekly loss since the market turmoil in March if sustained by the end of Friday, a Reuters report said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 39.88 per barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 646.40 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840.32. The NSE Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 per cent to 11,449.25.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 838.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.