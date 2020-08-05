Markets pare early gains on profit-booking, Nifty settles at 11,101

New Delhi: Markets surrendered early gains to end flat on Wednesday amidst profit-booking.

The BSE Sensex slipped in the red to end 24.58 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663.33 while the NSE Nifty inched up 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 11,101.65.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, HDFC Bank, RIL, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Nestle, ITC, HUL, HDC, SBI and IndusInd Bank, falling upto 1.35 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Tata Steel, Titan, Maruti, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserve, ONGC, Ultrahem, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, rising upto 6.33 percent.

BSE energy, power, FMCG, utilities, IT and healthcare indices slipped up to 0.87 per cent, while metal, auto, basic materials, consumer durables and telecom rose as much as 4.05 per cent. Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed benchmarks, rising up to 0.85 per cent.

Global equities advanced amid encouraging corporate earnings, even as gold zoomed past the USD 2,000 per ounce mark on safe-haven buying. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled with gains, while Tokyo closed lower. Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.09 per cent to USD 45.36 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled with gains of 10 paise at 74.94 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex soared 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 37,687.91, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 203.65 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 11,095.25.