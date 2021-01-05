Markets rally for 10th session; scale fresh record highs

New Delhi: Markets finished at a fresh record highs on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors.

Rallying for the 10th straight session, the 30-share BSE index staged a smart recovery to end 260.98 points or 0.54 percent higher at 48,437.78. It touched an all-time high of 48,486.24 during the day.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 66.60 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at a new peak of 14,199.50. It scaled a record intra-day high of 14,215.60.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6 per cent, followed by HDFC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, M&M and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.69 per cent to USD 51.44 per barrel.