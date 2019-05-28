close

BSE

Markets register fresh record closing high, post marginal gains

New Delhi: Markets posted marginal gains but settled at fresh record closing high for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 66.44 points or 0.17 percent to 39,749.73 while the NSE Nifty closed at fresh record closing high of 11,928.75.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,215.36 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 327.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

On Monday, the BSE had ended at a new closing high by jumping 248.57 points or 0.63 percent higher at 39,683.29. The Nifty too gained fresh closing peak by jumping 80.65 points or 0.68 percent to settle at 11,924.75.

