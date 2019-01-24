Markets reverse two-day losing streak, end higher

New Delhi: Reversing their two-day losing streak, markets ended higher on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 86.63 points or 0.24 percent, to at 36,195.10. Intra-day it touched a high of 36,258.28 and low of 35,996.68. The gauge had lost over 470 points in the previous two sessions.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed higher by 18.30 points or 0.17 percent, at 10,849.80. It oscillated between 10,866.35 and 10,798.65.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India and Bajaj Auto were the top losers that capped the gains, falling up to 2.27 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 583.77 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 775.82 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

With Agency Inputs