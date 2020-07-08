हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets rise for sixth straight session, Nifty at 10,800

IndusInd was the major gainer in the Sensex pack, rising upto 4.45 percent.

Markets rise for sixth straight session, Nifty at 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex however fell 19.18 points or 0.05 percent to 36,655.34 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading 0.60 points higher at 10,800.25.

IndusInd was the major gainer in the Sensex pack, rising upto 4.45 percent. Reports have said that a US based hedge fund was in talks to raise its stake in the private-sector lender, quoted Reuters.

Other gainers were SBI, Tata Steel, Nestle, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan, rising upto 2.70 percent. Major laggards wwere Infosys, HCL Tech, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, TCS, NTPC, Powergrid, Axis Bank, ONGC, RIL and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.76 percent.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.50% in early trading, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.11%, and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.39%, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.78% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51%, the S&P 500 lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.13%.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on July 8, 2020
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the day