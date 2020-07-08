Markets rise for sixth straight session, Nifty at 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex however fell 19.18 points or 0.05 percent to 36,655.34 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading 0.60 points higher at 10,800.25.

IndusInd was the major gainer in the Sensex pack, rising upto 4.45 percent. Reports have said that a US based hedge fund was in talks to raise its stake in the private-sector lender, quoted Reuters.

Other gainers were SBI, Tata Steel, Nestle, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan, rising upto 2.70 percent. Major laggards wwere Infosys, HCL Tech, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, TCS, NTPC, Powergrid, Axis Bank, ONGC, RIL and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.76 percent.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.50% in early trading, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.11%, and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.39%, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.78% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51%, the S&P 500 lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.13%.