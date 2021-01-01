Markets scale new highs on New Year's Day; Nifty closes 14,000-mark

New Delhi: Markets soared to new all time highs while the NSE Nifty closed above the 14,000-mark for the first time on Friday led by rally in IT, auto and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose by 117.65 points or 0.25 per cent to close at a fresh lifetime high of 47,868.98. This is the eighth consecutive day of gains for the barometer and it has climbed by around 5 per cent since December 22. The broader Nifty closed at an all-time high of 14,018.50, showing gains of 36.75 points or 0.26 per cent over its previous close.

Intra-day, the Nifty touched a record high of 14,049.85 while Sensex scaled a new peak of 47,980.36.

Major gainers in the Sensex Pack were ITC, TS, M&M, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, LT, SunPharma, Dr Reddy, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and HCL Tech, rising upto 2.32 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Powergrid, HUL and Kotak Bank, falling upto 1.36 percent.

The Sensex and Nifty finished the year 2020 with overall gains of around 15 per cent. The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent while the Nifty jumped 14.9 per cent in the year.

FPIs have been a major driver of the rally in Indian stock markets. According to exchange data, FPIs bought shares worth Rs 1,135.59 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

Most of the global markets were closed on Friday for the New Year's holiday.