Markets snap 2-day decline; Sensex rises over 100 points

New Delhi: Snapping two consequtive days of decline, markets opened higher on Wednesday tracking global cues amidst cooling crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rose 107.09 points or 0.29 percent to 36,588.18 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 35.10 points or 0.32 percent to 10,852.70 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Axis Bank, RIL, SBI, Asian Paints, M&M, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech, rising upto 2.26 percent. On the other hand, shares of Maruti, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ONGC and Powergrid were major losers, falling upto 1.41 percent.

Oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said full oil production would be restored by month`s end, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 % while Japan`s Nikkei was flat. Wall Street shares ticked up a tad on Tuesday with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26%. Brent crude futures dipped 0.1% to $64.50 a barrel, having conceded more than 60% of their gains made after the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs