BSE

Markets snap 2-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 311 points

New Delhi: Snapping 2-day losing streak, markets ended in green with both domestic equity indices posting over 0.80 percent rise led by gains in auto and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 311.98 points or 0.80 percent to 39,434.94 while the NSE Nifty closed 96.80 points or 0.83 percent higher at 11,796.45.

Sensex hit an intra-day high of 39,490.64 and a low of 38,946.04 while Nifty touched a high of 11,814.40 and a low of 11,651.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack, RIL included NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance -- rising 2.63 percent. While, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, TechM, HUL, TCS, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech fell up to 1.70 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 207.33 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 984.43 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Monday.

